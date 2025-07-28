 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jets put RB Zach Evans on reserve/retired list

  
Published July 28, 2025 05:37 PM

Running back Zach Evans has ended his bid to make the Jets this summer.

The Jets announced that they have placed Evans on the reserve/retired list. They will retain his rights, but he will no longer count against the team’s 90-man roster limit.

Evans ran nine times for 19 yards in 10 games for the Rams in 2023. He spent last season on the Jets’ practice squad.

Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis are the top three backs on the team’s depth chart. Kene Nwangwu and undrafted rookie Donovan Edwards are also on the roster at the moment.