Jets put RB Zach Evans on reserve/retired list

Running back Zach Evans has ended his bid to make the Jets this summer.

The Jets announced that they have placed Evans on the reserve/retired list. They will retain his rights, but he will no longer count against the team’s 90-man roster limit.

Evans ran nine times for 19 yards in 10 games for the Rams in 2023. He spent last season on the Jets’ practice squad.

Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis are the top three backs on the team’s depth chart. Kene Nwangwu and undrafted rookie Donovan Edwards are also on the roster at the moment.