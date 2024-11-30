Jets put Tyron Smith on IR

Jets left tackle Tyron Smith was called a candidate for injured reserve early this week and his status changed on Saturday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Smith went from being a candidate to being on the list. Smith has a neck injury and will miss at least four games, but the nature of the injury and the timing of the season would make it little surprise if Smith is out for the rest of the year.

First-round pick Olu Fashanu will likely be the starter in Smith’s absence.

The Jets also activated guard Xavier Newman-Johnson from injured reserve and they elevated running back Kene Nwangwu from the practice squad.