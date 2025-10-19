Jets replace Justin Fields with Tyrod Taylor in third quarter

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shrugged off questions about benching Justin Fields after the team’s Week 6 loss to the Broncos, but he had a different response to another bad half of football from the quarterback on Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor took over as the team’s quarterback on their first possession of the second half. The change came with the Jets trailing the Panthers 13-3.

Fields got checked for a concussion during the first half of the game, but was cleared to return and the move is a football decision rather than an injury-related one.

Fields, who signed a two-year deal with the Jets this offseason, was 6-of-12 for 46 yards and he was sacked three times for a loss of 21 yards during the first half. He also ran four times for 22 yards.