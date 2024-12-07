Jets rule out Breece Hall

The Jets called running back Breece Hall doubtful to play against the Dolphins when they handed in their final injury report of the week and they removed any doubt about his status on Saturday.

Hall has now been ruled out due to the knee injury that kept him off the practice field all of this week. Sunday’s game will be the first that Hall has missed since returning from a torn ACL at the start of the 2023 season.

Rookie Braelon Allen will be in line for more work in the backfield with Hall out of the picture.

The Jets also ruled out cornerback Qwan’Tez Stiggers with an illness. They are set to be without cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) as well after listing him as doubtful.