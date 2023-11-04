Jets rule out Duane Brown, add Allen Lazard to injury report as questionable

The Jets had hoped to have left tackle Duane Brown back this week, but they ruled him out Saturday.

Brown has not played since Week 2 because of a hip injury.

The Jets opened his 21-day practice window Thursday to be activated from the injured list to the active roster, and he was a full participant in every practice this week.

The Jets also announced they added wide receiver Allen Lazard (knee) and safety Adrian Amos (ankle) to the injury report. Both are listed as questionable for Monday night.

If Lazard can’t play, the Jets will have little experience behind Garrett Wilson and Randall Cobb with Xavier Gibson, Irvin Charles and Jason Brownlee.

The Jets will have center Joe Tippmann (quadriceps) and left guard Laken Tomlinson (hamstring). Neither player has an injury designation.