Jets rule out Solomon Thomas for Sunday vs. Cardinals

The Jets will be without defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Thomas, who had previously been listed as questionable with a knee injury, has now been downgraded to out. He won’t make the trip to Arizona.

With inside linebacker C.J. Mosley also ruled out, and defensive tackle Leki Fotu on inured reserve, the Jets are getting thin in the middle of their defense.

The third-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Thomas never lived up to the pre-draft evaluations, but he has become a consistent presence on the Jets’ defensive line the last three years, and they’ll miss him on Sunday.

The Jets are 1.5-point favorites to beat the Cardinals on the road.