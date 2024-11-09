 Skip navigation
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Moore leaving field mid-play was a 'bad look'
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Jets rule out Solomon Thomas for Sunday vs. Cardinals

  
Published November 9, 2024 12:59 PM

The Jets will be without defensive tackle Solomon Thomas on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Thomas, who had previously been listed as questionable with a knee injury, has now been downgraded to out. He won’t make the trip to Arizona.

With inside linebacker C.J. Mosley also ruled out, and defensive tackle Leki Fotu on inured reserve, the Jets are getting thin in the middle of their defense.

The third-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Thomas never lived up to the pre-draft evaluations, but he has become a consistent presence on the Jets’ defensive line the last three years, and they’ll miss him on Sunday.

The Jets are 1.5-point favorites to beat the Cardinals on the road.