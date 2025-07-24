Jets say Justin Fields has a toe injury, severity is unknown

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened his Thursday press conference by providing an update on quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields left practice on a cart after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his lower right leg. Glenn said that Fields injured his toe and that the severity of the injury is still being evaluated.

Glenn added that he thought the injury occurred because someone stepped on Fields’s foot during a drill.

Tyrod Taylor took over as the No. 1 quarterback after Fields left the session and Glenn said that the team has faith in the veteran’s ability to lead the team if needed. They’d obviously prefer to avoid going down that path, but they’ll have to wait for further word on Fields’s outlook before knowing which way things are going to go.