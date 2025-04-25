 Skip navigation
Jets say they haven’t talked to anyone about trading Breece Hall

  
Published April 25, 2025

The Jets selected offensive tackle Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, but their press conference after the pick wasn’t limited to questions about the incoming rookie.

General Manager Darren Mougey was asked about “rumors swirling” ahead of the draft about the team looking to trade running back Breece Hall. Mougey said that there have not been any discussions on that front.

“I haven’t had any talks with any teams about Breece Hall. He’s on the team,” Mougey said, via a transcript from the team.

Hall is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal and new head coach Aaron Glenn has indicated that the Jets will be using a committee of running backs in 2025, which fed into the idea that they could look to move Hall to another club. For now, though, it is status quo in the backfield.