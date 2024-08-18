Jets sign DT Jaylen Twyman, place WR Malik Taylor on IR

The Jets signed defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman on Sunday, the team announced.

Twyman played for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas this spring.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2021. Twyman spent his first two seasons on Minnesota’s roster before joining Miami’s practice squad in October 2022. He has not played a regular-season game.

The Jets placed receiver Malik Taylor on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Taylor had an undisclosed injury in training camp. He will miss the entire 2024 season unless the Jets release him with an injury settlement.

He appeared in three games with the Jets last season while on the practice squad, totaling two catches for 13 yards.