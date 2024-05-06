Jets sign QBs Andrew Peasley and Colby Suits; waive QB PeeWee Jarrett

The Jets announced a handful of roster moves on Monday and three of them included quarterbacks.

The team has signed Andrew Peasley and Colby Suits after they tried out for the team during their rookie minicamp. They also signed defensive back/returner Brandon Codrington and waived quarterback PeeWee Jarrett, linebacker Tre Jenkins, and defensive tackle Manny Jones.

Peasley started 24 games for Wyoming over the last two seasons and threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Suits threw for 1,919 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 starts for Houston Christian.

The Jets drafted Jordan Travis to go with Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor, so they now have five quarterbacks on the roster.

Codrington started 41 games at North Carolina Central. He had 93 tackles and two tackles for loss.