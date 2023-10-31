Jets sign Tanzel Smart, Dennis Kelly to active roster; place three on injured reserve

The Jets announced a number of transactions on Tuesday, including the expected move of three players to injured reserve.

Center Connor McGovern, offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer, and defensive tackle Al Woods were all placed on the list. Head coach Robert Saleh said the team hopes to have McGovern (knee) and Schweitzer (calf) back this season, but Woods is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

They filled two of the open spots on their 53-man roster by signing offensive lineman Dennis Kelly and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart off their practice squad. Kelly signed with the team earlier this month and Smart has appeared in six games over the last few seasons.

As previously reported, the Jets have signed offensive lineman Rodger Saffold to the practice squad. They’ve also signed defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.