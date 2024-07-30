 Skip navigation
Jets sign TE Anthony Firkser

  
Published July 30, 2024 04:39 PM

The Jets have added a tight end.

New York announced on Tuesday that the club has signed veteran Anthony Firkser. Firkser, 29, was with Detroit’s practice squad for most of the 2023 season. He appeared in two games for the club, playing almost exclusively on special teams.

This will be Firkser’s second stint with the Jets, as he originally entered the league with New York as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2017. He then spent time with the Chiefs before making his regular-season debut with the Titans in 2018. He appeared in 58 games for Tennessee from 2018-2021, catching 106 passes for 1,107 yards with five touchdowns.

He played for Atlanta in 2022, recording nine receptions for 100 yards in 11 games.

As a corresponding move, the Jets have cut fullback Nick Bawden.