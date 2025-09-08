 Skip navigation
Jets sign WR Tyler Johnson to 53-man roster

  
Published September 8, 2025 04:14 PM

The Jets have made an adjustment to their roster.

New York announced on Monday that the club has signed receiver Tyler Johnson to its 53-man roster.

Johnson, 27, had joined the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in March. While he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster, he did stick with the club on its practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s season opener and caught two passes for 31 yards.

Johnson has 78 career receptions for 859 yards with four touchdowns for the Buccaneers, Texans, Rams, and now Jets.

New York has signed offensive lineman Liam Fornadel to its practice squad to take Johnson’s spot.