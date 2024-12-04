Jets still assessing severity of Sauce Gardner’s hamstring injury

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to start in Week 14, but cornerback Sauce Gardner may not be available in Miami this weekend.

Gardner injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team is still assessing the severity of the injury after getting an MRI done earlier in the week. Ulbrich suggested that assessment is leaning toward Gardner missing the game, but a final call won’t come until later in the week.

“He plays a position and we’re playing an opponent that you cannot play with a poor hamstring, in my opinion,” Ulbrich said, via SNY. “We’ll see how it goes. If he’s feeling good and ready to rock and roll, then we let him play. If not, this is not a game we want him half speed.”

Gardner was an All-Pro in his first two seasons, but his play has not been up to the same level for most of this season. His absence would still be a plus for the Dolphins’ hopes of bouncing back with a win this weekend.