 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets still assessing severity of Sauce Gardner’s hamstring injury

  
Published December 4, 2024 10:55 AM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to start in Week 14, but cornerback Sauce Gardner may not be available in Miami this weekend.

Gardner injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team is still assessing the severity of the injury after getting an MRI done earlier in the week. Ulbrich suggested that assessment is leaning toward Gardner missing the game, but a final call won’t come until later in the week.

“He plays a position and we’re playing an opponent that you cannot play with a poor hamstring, in my opinion,” Ulbrich said, via SNY. “We’ll see how it goes. If he’s feeling good and ready to rock and roll, then we let him play. If not, this is not a game we want him half speed.”

Gardner was an All-Pro in his first two seasons, but his play has not been up to the same level for most of this season. His absence would still be a plus for the Dolphins’ hopes of bouncing back with a win this weekend.