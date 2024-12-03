 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers: My body feels great, I want to be out there with the guys

  
Published December 3, 2024 01:53 PM

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Monday that Aaron Rodgers will remain the team’s starting quarterback because “we think he gives us the best opportunity to win” and Rodgers reiterated on Tuesday that he’s not looking for an exit from a frustrating season.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that “one of my goals this year coming back from the Achilles was to play all 17 games” while adding that he was hoping for more because he thought the Jets would be a playoff team. That won’t happen for the 3-9 team, but Rodgers said he still wants to “finish the season the right way” and that means by playing as long as he’s physically able to do it.

“My body feels great, I want to be out there with the guys,” Rodgers said.

It remains to be seen what 2025 and beyond holds for Rodgers in terms of his playing career, but it looks like he’ll be out there until the bitter end this year.