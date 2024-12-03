Aaron Rodgers: My body feels great, I want to be out there with the guys

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said on Monday that Aaron Rodgers will remain the team’s starting quarterback because “we think he gives us the best opportunity to win” and Rodgers reiterated on Tuesday that he’s not looking for an exit from a frustrating season.

Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that “one of my goals this year coming back from the Achilles was to play all 17 games” while adding that he was hoping for more because he thought the Jets would be a playoff team. That won’t happen for the 3-9 team, but Rodgers said he still wants to “finish the season the right way” and that means by playing as long as he’s physically able to do it.

“My body feels great, I want to be out there with the guys,” Rodgers said.

It remains to be seen what 2025 and beyond holds for Rodgers in terms of his playing career, but it looks like he’ll be out there until the bitter end this year.