Jets take 19-17 lead into halftime against Steelers

  
Published September 7, 2025 02:25 PM

Aaron Rodgers’s return to MetLife Stadium with the Steelers to face the Jets wasn’t expected to be a high-scoring game, but both offenses have had success through the first 30 minutes of play in New Jersey.

Rodgers threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a pop pass to tight end Jonnu Smith for a two-yard score in the final seconds of the first half. Chris Boswell’s extra point cut the Jets’ lead to 19-17 heading into the break.

Justin Fields threw a 33-yard touchdown to wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first quarter and got an eight-yard touchdown run by Braelon Allen early in the second quarter. The Jets also got two Nick Folk field goals and scored on all four of their possessions before a brief possession after Smith’s touchdown.

Fields is 9-of-11 for 134 yards in his first start at quarterback for the Jets. He’s also run six times for 30 yards while Breece Hall has 87 yards from scrimmage and Wilson has five catches for 68 yards.

Rodgers is 11-of-14 for 159 yards and he’s connected twice with DK Metcalf on short passes that Metcalf turned into 54 yards. He’s also hooked up with Calvin Austin twice for 51 yards during what’s been a more explosive first half than most were expecting.

The Steelers defense will need to be tighter in the second half for their offensive success to lead to a win, but that effort will likely come without safety DeShon Elliott. He’s doubtful to return from a knee injury.