Jets TE Jeremy Ruckert: Tyrod Taylor a “true pro” we can lean on

  
Published November 18, 2025 09:15 AM

The Jets haven’t confirmed Monday’s multiple reports that they’re making a quarterback change, but the topic came up during media sessions with players on Monday.

While tight end Jeremy Ruckert left it to head coach Aaron Glenn to make any official proclamations about Tyrod Taylor replacing Justin Fields as the team’s starter, he was willing to share his thoughts on what Taylor can bring to the lineup against the Ravens this week.

“A guy with a lot of experience, but a lot of ability,” Ruckert said, via the team’s website. “He’s been that way since I’ve known him. First one in the building, last one out. So, a true pro to lean on when things get tough.”

Ruckert was at Ohio State with Fields and said he takes it personally to hear “all the hate” directed at Fields’ play this season while also wishing “we could do a better job to help him out.” For now, however, it appears that effort will have to be directed to helping Taylor try to lead the team to their third win of the season.