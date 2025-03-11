Jets tender S Tony Adams as a restricted free agent

The Jets agreed to add some new players to their secondary on Monday and they also moved to hold onto a member of last year’s defensive backfield.

They announced that they have tendered safety Tony Adams as a restricted free agent. Adams received a right-of-first-refusal tender from the team, which means that the Jets will be able to match any offer he agrees to with another team but won’t get any compensation if he leaves.

Adams will make $3.263 million if he plays under the terms of the tag.

Adams has spent the last three seasons with the Jets and he made 26 starts over the last two seasons. He had 84 tackles, an interception, and a sack last season.

The Jets also agreed to terms with cornerback Brandon Stephens and safety Andre Cisco after the free agency negotiating period began on Monday.