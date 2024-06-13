 Skip navigation
Jets to open seven training camp practices to public

  
Published June 13, 2024 10:17 AM

The Jets have announced the open practice schedule for their training camp this summer.

Assuming he doesn’t have anywhere more important to be, the general public will have seven chances to see quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the practice field this summer. Rodgers skipped this week’s mandatory minicamp for an undisclosed event that head coach Robert Saleh described as important to the quarterback.

The Jets will hold their first open practice on July 27 at 10:15 a.m. ET. They will also open practices at the same time on July 30, August 7, August 8, and August 13. The August 8 practice will be a joint session with the Commanders.

They will also have an 11:05 a.m. open practice on August 3 and they have not announced a time for an August 20 open practice. They will have a practice open to only season ticket holders on August 21.