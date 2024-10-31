 Skip navigation
PFT Clips

Jets to place Allen Lazard on IR, elevate K Riley Patterson

  
Published October 31, 2024 03:50 PM

As the Jets get ready to play the Texans on Thursday night, we know one of their roster moves for the Week 9 matchup.

New York is placing receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Lazard has been dealing with a chest injury. He did not practice all last week before he was inactive for the loss to the Patriots. He was then listed as a non-participant on all three injury reports over the last three days.

Lazard leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. He’s second on the club with 412 receiving yards and third with 30 catches.

With Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports New York will elevate Riley Patterson to kick for Thursday’s game. The Jets signed Patterson and Spencer Shrader to their practice squad this week.