Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Jets to sign Adrian Amos

  
Published June 13, 2023 10:55 AM
June 12, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers' comments about believing Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner could become the best WR and CB in the NFL.

The Jets are adding another former Packer to the roster.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a deal with veteran safety Adrian Amos. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $4 million for Amos.

Amos spent the last four seasons in Green Bay and joins Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Billy Turner as former Packers to make the move to the Jets this offseason. Amos did not miss a game during those four seasons and had 362 tackles, seven interceptions, four sacks, and a fumble recovery in his 66 regular season appearances.

Prior to joining the Packers, Amos spent four seasons with the Bears.

The Jets also acquired Chuck Clark in a trade this offseason and they have Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis back from last season.