Jets to sign LB Mark Robinson off of Patriots’ practice squad

The Jets are plucking a linebacker away from one of their divisional rivals.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing linebacker Mark Robinson to their 53-man roster. Robinson spent the first three weeks of the season on New England’s practice squad.

Robinson was elevated by the Patriots for each of their first three games this season. He had three tackles on 37 special teams snaps.

Robinson was a 2022 seventh-round pick of the Steelers and he appeared in 38 regular season games for the team, including all 34 they played the last two years. He started four times and had 45 tackles, a sack, and three forced fumbles for Pittsburgh.

The Jets needed some depth at linebacker because they could be without Quincy Williams this week. He left Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury.