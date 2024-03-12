Jets to sign Leki Fotu

The Jets are set to make another addition to their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to sign defensive lineman Leki Fotu. They also agreed to terms with former 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on Monday.

Fotu was a Cardinals fourth-round pick in 2020 and he’s spent the last four years with the team. He started nine of the 11 games that he played in 2023 and finished the season with 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has 89 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for his entire career.

Al Woods, Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, and Jalyn Holmes remain on track for free agency, but Fotu and Kinlaw assure the Jets some depth up front on defense.