Jets trade DB Brandon Codrington to Bills

  
Published August 27, 2024 03:33 PM

The Jets and Bills will be squaring off twice in the regular season, but they teamed up to make a trade on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have agreed to send defensive back Brandon Codrington to the Bills. The teams will exchange late-round picks in 2026 to complete the deal.

Codrington signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of North Carolina Central this year. In addition to his defensive role, Codrington was a standout punt returner while in college and he broke loose for big returns on both punts and kickoffs while with the Jets in the preseason.

The Jets have Xavier Gipson back in the return game after a good year in that role in 2023 and that likely led them to get something in return for Codrington instead of just cutting him.