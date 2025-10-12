 Skip navigation
Jets up 11-10 after Broncos commit penalty in end zone

  
Published October 12, 2025 11:41 AM

The Jets bungled the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Broncos in London, but they have found their way into the lead in the third quarter.

Broncos left guard Quinn Meinerz was flagged for holding Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons in the end zone on the first play after a Jets punt pinned the Broncos on their own 3-yard-line. That’s a safety and the Jets now lead 11-10 with under four minutes to play in the third quarter.

The Jets opened the half by driving for a field goal and their defense continued to play its best game of the season by forcing a punt on the first Broncos possession.

The Broncos will try to change that over the final 15-plus minutes so that they can avoid a painful loss to the NFL’s only winless team.