Jets up 21-16 on Seahawks at halftime

  
Published December 1, 2024 02:36 PM

There was a little bit of everything in the first half of Sunday’s game between the Jets and Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit wide receiver Davante Adams with a touchdown for the 80th time in their careers, Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score in his first game with the Jets, Seahawks defensive lineman Leonard Williams returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown, the Seahawks lost two fumbles on kickoff returns, and both teams have blocked extra points. It all adds up to a 21-16 Jets lead.

Rodgers’s touchdown to Adams opened the scoring and the Jets extended their lead to 14-0 on a Rodgers flip to rookie running back Isaiah Davis. They were up 21-7 after Nwangwu’s score and they were driving for more points after Laviska Shenault lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but Williams corralled a tipped pass and scored for the first time in his NFL career.

Nwangwu also forced Dee Williams’s fumble on a first quarter kickoff, so it’s been a memorable debut for the former Vikings running back.

Rodgers is 10-of-21 for 91 yards and Geno Smith is 9-of-16 for 87 yards and a touchdown in his return to the first NFL stadium he called home. The Seahawks will get the ball to kick off the second half in Jersey.