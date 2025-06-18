Jets waive Anders Carlson

The Jets officially added former UFL kicker Harrison Mevis to their 90-man roster on Wednesday and his arrival pushed another kicker off of the roster.

The team announced that they waived Anders Carlson in order to open a spot for Mevis.

Carlson joined the Jets’ practice squad last November and was elevated to the active roster. He appeared in five games before being cut and he returned to the team on a future contract after the end of the regular season.

Carlson was 8-of-10 on field goals and 9-of-11 on extra points for the Jets. He also went 5-of-5 on field goals and 3-of-4 on extra points in two games for the 49ers and served as the kicker for the Packers for the entire 2023 season.