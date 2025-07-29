Jets waive K Caden Davis

The Jets are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have waived Caden Davis. The move leaves Harrison Mevis as the lone kicker in training camp, but the Jets did work out veteran Nick Folk earlier this week.

Davis signed with the Jets after going undrafted this year. He scored 228 points while at Ole Miss and made over 80 percent of his field goal tries.

The Jets signed running back Lawrance Toafili to fill the open roster spot. Toafili tried out for the Jets at their rookie minicamp after running for 456 yards during his final season at Florida State.