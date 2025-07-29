 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Jets waive K Caden Davis

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:12 AM

The Jets are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have waived Caden Davis. The move leaves Harrison Mevis as the lone kicker in training camp, but the Jets did work out veteran Nick Folk earlier this week.

Davis signed with the Jets after going undrafted this year. He scored 228 points while at Ole Miss and made over 80 percent of his field goal tries.

The Jets signed running back Lawrance Toafili to fill the open roster spot. Toafili tried out for the Jets at their rookie minicamp after running for 456 yards during his final season at Florida State.