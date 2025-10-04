 Skip navigation
Jets waive KR Isaiah Williams after Week 4 fumble

  
Published October 4, 2025 04:37 PM

The Jets have parted ways with a kick returner who lost a fumble for the second time this season.

Isaiah Williams lost a fumble in the team’s Monday night loss to the Dolphins in Week 4 and the Jets waived him on Saturday. They waived Xavier Gipson after he lost a fumble in their Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

Williams also had a fair catch at the Jets’ 3-yard line on a punt, so the fumble was not his only miscue.

Linebacker Mykal Walker was signed off of the practice squad to take Williams’ roster spot. They also elevated safety Dean Clark and running back Avery Williams from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.