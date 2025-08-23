Jets waive six players

The Jets have announced their first cuts on the way to setting an initial 53-man roster.

The team waived six players on Saturday. They’ll have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make the rest of their moves.

Cornerback Mario Goodrich, offensive tackle Samuel Jackson, tight end Neal Johnson, wide receiver Dymere Miller, defensive tackle Fatorma Mullbah, and wider receiver Pokey Wilson were the players let go on Saturday.

Goodrich played four games for the Eagles in 2023, Jackson played in the UFL, and Wilson saw time in the CFL. The other three former Jets have no regular season experience.