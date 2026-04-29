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Jets will not exercise Mazi Smith’s option for 2027

  
Published April 29, 2026 02:51 PM

The Jets announced on Wednesday that they have exercised their fifth-year option on edge rusher Will McDonald’s contract, but they did not share their plans for defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The lack of word from the team suggested that they have decided to pass on picking up the option and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that is the case. Smith would have been guaranteed $13.931 million under the terms of the option year.

Dallas picked Smith with the 26th overall selection in the 2023 draft and he was traded to the Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams deal last year. He appeared in three games for the Jets after having 57 tackles and two sacks in 39 games for the Cowboys.

Passing on the option was expected given Smith’s underwhelming production in the league, but he could still play himself into the Jets’ plans for the future with a strong 2026. If he doesn’t, he will be set for unrestricted free agency next March.