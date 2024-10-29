Jets workout six kickers, including Cade York and Zane Gonzalez

Greg Zuerlein remains the Jets’ kicker. That doesn’t seem like it’s going to last much longer.

The Jets worked out kickers Zane Gonzalez, Brayden Narveson, Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader, Andre Szmyt and Cade York on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium, Mike Garafolo reports.

York missed his two attempts in his only game for Washington this season and is 24-of-34 in his career; Gonzalez, who has not kicked in the NFL since 2021, is 91-of-113 (80.5 percent) on field goals in his career and 127-of-134 on extra point ties; Narveson kicked for the Packers in six games this season, making only 12-of-17 field goals; Patterson is 59-of-67 (88.1 percent) in his 39-game career over three seasons; Shrader made all three extra point attempts in his only game with the Colts this season and did not try a field goal; and Szmyt has never kicked in a regular-season game.

Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich said the team will continue tryouts for kickers Wednesday.

Zuerlein is only 9-of-15 on field goal attempts and 13-of-14 on extra points. Two misses were less than 40 yards and three others were under 50 yards.

The winner of the kickoff is expected to handle the duties on Thursday Night Football against the Jets.