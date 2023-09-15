 Skip navigation
Jets would have to trade for Andrew Luck, in unlikely event of mutual interest

  
September 14, 2023

As the Jets explore their options for adding a quarterback to the depth chart, one name that has been percolating among those who like to throw spaghetti at the wall (I’ll admit I’ve thrown a plate or two in my day) is Andrew Luck. But if the Jets are indeed calling veteran quarterbacks (and of course they are and have been), they can’t just call Luck.

Luck remains the contractual property of the Colts, on the reserve-retired list. Owner Jim Irsay reminded everyone of that when reports emerged that the Commanders had contacted Luck about playing quarterback in 2022.

Contacting Luck directly would amount to tampering. A team would have to get permission from the Colts to talk to Luck, and a trade would have to be made.

Regardless, it’s not happening. As one league source explained it to PFT, Luck is less likely to return to the NFL at this point than Dan Marino.

Moreover, the Jets aren’t looking for another guy. Zach Wilson is the guy. The Jets want a backup to Wilson.