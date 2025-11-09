 Skip navigation
Jets WR Garrett Wilson, Browns TE Harold Fannin are expected to play Sunday

  
Published November 9, 2025 08:01 AM

The Jets and Browns each listed a key pass catcher as questionable to play in Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson missed two games before the team’s Week 9 bye with a knee injury, but returned to practice this week. Wilson expressed confidence that he’d also play on Sunday during the week and, per multiple reports, the Jets expect their leading receiver to be on the field.

Wilson has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns in six games this season.

Browns tight end Harold Fannin, who has a hamstring injury, is also expected to play. The third-round pick has 38 catches for 352 yards and two touchdowns in eight appearances this season.