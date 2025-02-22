Jevón Holland thinks the Dolphins have “moved on”

The Dolphins reportedly won’t be using the franchise tag on safety Jevón Holland. Holland also thinks that the Dolphins are ready to let him walk.

Via Adam Stites of USA Today, Holland believes the team’s recent social-media posts mean that he’s not in the organization’s plans.

“Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine’s Day stuff or like any kind of edit and things like that,” Holland said on his podcast, Breakin’ House Rules. “You can see guys that may not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it. I’m following them on Instagram, right? And I’m not in none of this [expletive] no more. I’m like, OK, they’ve kinda moved on.

“I get it. I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I’m just watching it like — I get it, but like, OK, this is the effects of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to phase you out, in a way.”

Beyond the social-media messages, Holland would know if the Dolphins were trying to re-sign him. If there’s been no effort to do it by now, there likely won’t be — especially with the Scouting Combine a/k/a Tampering Central starting this week.

Holland, 24, was a second-round pick in 2021. At the time, Brian Flores was the head coach. That puts the Vikings on the radar screen for a potential reunion between Holland and Flores.