Jim Harbaugh: Chargers have “an incredible edge” with how hard we work in the offseason

  
Published June 4, 2024 06:32 AM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh doesn’t think anyone is out-working his team this offseason.

Harbaugh told Chris Hayre of KCAL that he believes the Chargers have an advantage because of how hard they’ve been working in the voluntary offseason program, which virtually every Chargers player is choosing to attend daily.

“So far it’s just been great with the team. We’ve been working, chipping away, really every day about nine straight weeks with the fellas, practically perfect attendance. I think that’s an incredible edge that we have, the way our guys are working in the offseason, and if we keep that going that edge is going to continue to grow,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh is known for pushing his players hard, and he thinks we’ll see in September just how much that hard work paid off.