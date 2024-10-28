Jim Harbaugh had heart monitor removed last week

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh revealed Monday that he had his heart monitor removed last week.

“They’re going to evaluate that and then see what the next step is,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Harbaugh, 60, briefly left the sideline during the Chargers’ Week 6 win over the Broncos on Oct. 13. He said postgame that he was diagnosed with atrial flutter.

He saw a cardiologist for his irregular heartbeat on Oct. 14 and was placed on medication. Harbaugh also was put on a heart monitor for two weeks to provide doctors with more information about his condition.

Harbaugh, who had previous episodes of arrhythmia and had a heart procedure while coaching the 49ers in 2012, has said an ablation procedure is a possibility.