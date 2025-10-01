Jim Harbaugh: Joe Alt doubtful for Week 5, unsure if he’ll go on IR

Already down one starting offensive tackle, the Chargers are unlikely to have another for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his Wednesday press conference that Joe Alt is doubtful to play in Week 5.

It was previously reported that Alt has a high-ankle sprain will keep him out multiple weeks. But Harbaugh noted that he didn’t know yet if Alt will be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline the offensive tackle for at least four weeks.

Alt had to exit last Sunday’s loss to the Giants with the injury in the first half.

Los Angeles’ full first injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.