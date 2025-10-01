 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpaytontushpush_251001_v2.jpg
Payton supports Eagles’ use of tush push
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_251001.jpg
Why it’s in Hill’s best interest to be cut by MIA
nbc_pft_kickingchanges_251001.jpg
Inside changes to NFL kicking ball procedures

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: Joe Alt doubtful for Week 5, unsure if he’ll go on IR

  
Published October 1, 2025 03:36 PM

Already down one starting offensive tackle, the Chargers are unlikely to have another for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his Wednesday press conference that Joe Alt is doubtful to play in Week 5.

It was previously reported that Alt has a high-ankle sprain will keep him out multiple weeks. But Harbaugh noted that he didn’t know yet if Alt will be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline the offensive tackle for at least four weeks.

Alt had to exit last Sunday’s loss to the Giants with the injury in the first half.

Los Angeles’ full first injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.