 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert played through a leg contusion, he’s as tough as they come

  
Published December 9, 2024 04:26 AM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had to leave the game for medical attention after taking a hard hit to his left leg in the second quarter on Sunday night, but he didn’t let that stop him.

Herbert missed only one play and played very well through the injury in the second half, giving the Chargers a lead before the Chiefs’ last-second field goal won it. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised his quarterback afterward.

“Contusion — leg contusion,” Harbaugh said when asked what the diagnosis was.

Harbaugh then added: “Tough as they come. A warrior.”

Herbert completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and had most of his production after suffering the injury. It was a big performance from Herbert, even as the Chiefs clinched their division and the Chargers have to accept that if they’re going to play in the playoffs, it’s going to be on the road.