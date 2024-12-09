Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert played through a leg contusion, he’s as tough as they come

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had to leave the game for medical attention after taking a hard hit to his left leg in the second quarter on Sunday night, but he didn’t let that stop him.

Herbert missed only one play and played very well through the injury in the second half, giving the Chargers a lead before the Chiefs’ last-second field goal won it. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh praised his quarterback afterward.

“Contusion — leg contusion,” Harbaugh said when asked what the diagnosis was.

Harbaugh then added: “Tough as they come. A warrior.”

Herbert completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and had most of his production after suffering the injury. It was a big performance from Herbert, even as the Chiefs clinched their division and the Chargers have to accept that if they’re going to play in the playoffs, it’s going to be on the road.