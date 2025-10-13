Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert’s play late in game reserved for the best of the best

For most of the fourth quarter in Miami on Sunday, it looked like the headline would be the Chargers choking away a 13-point lead but quarterback Justin Herbert was able to flip the script before the final whistle.

After Darren Waller’s touchdown gave the Dolphins a 27-26 lead with 46 seconds left on the clock, Herbert avoided a heavy pass rush to throw the ball away on first down. A big rush came at him again on second down, but Herbert bobbed and weaved his way through would-be sackers to deliver a pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 42-yard gain that set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning field goal.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has never been shy about praising his quarterback and he didn’t hold back in his press conference after the 29-27 win.

“That play will be burned in my mind until they throw dirt over top of me,” Harbaugh said. “Justin Herbert back to throw, defender wrapped around him. He’s able to mighty man it, shake it off and hit Ladd McConkey.”

Harbaugh was also a quarterback in his playing days and he was asked about how hard it is to pull off a play like that.

“On a physical level, it just can’t really be done by many. Just a couple of guys who can do that,” Harbaugh said. “On a mental level, it’s an emotionally hijacking thing to have that occur. To keep your wits about you and still be able to be spun around and visualize where there is at least somebody you can get the ball to. Then having the presence of mind to relocate, relock back in and make an accurate throw — that’s just reserved for the best of the best.”

With injuries across the offense, the Chargers needed the best of the best to save them from a gutting loss. Herbert provided it and there will be plenty of confidence in his ability to keep the wins coming as a result.