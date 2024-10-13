 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh left sideline due to arrhythmia, but then felt well enough to continue

  
Published October 13, 2024 06:33 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had to leave the sideline early on in his team’s Week 6 matchup with the Broncos, but was able to return to the field later in the first quarter.

Los Angeles announced Harbaugh was dealing with an illness, with the head coach shedding a little more light on what happened.

CBS sideline reporter AJ Ross reported that Harbaugh said he exited the sideline due to arrhythmia, which is something he’s dealt with on and off for a while. But after going back to the locker room, he felt well enough to resume coaching the game.

The Chargers have a 23-7 lead over the Broncos early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bo Nix got Denver on the board with a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Troy Franklin with 10:06 left in the contest.