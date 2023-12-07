Jim Harbaugh, Michigan turn attention to extension

Before the football-following world became familiar with the name “Connor Stalions,” Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh were closing in on an extension. Even with an NCAA-suspension of Harbaugh still possible given the sign-stealing scandal, a new contract is back on the table.

Per multiple reports, it’s a five-year contract worth more than $11 million annual. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that talks are ongoing, and that a deal is not imminent.

The question would then become whether and to what extent the contract would prevent Harbaugh from leaving for the NFL. The contract could be written in a way to make it impossible to leave.

Because Michigan is a public institution, the contract will eventually be made available for scrutiny, if/when it’s finalized. That will be the best way to see whether the buyout or other terms binds Harbaugh to Michigan.

Will the NFL come calling? In 2022, he wanted the Vikings job. Last year, the Broncos interviewed him. The Panthers reportedly weren’t interested.

This time around, Harbaugh’s track record of winning could be the difference-maker — as long as the NFL doesn’t plan to make up a rule on the fly to justify suspending him, if/when the NCAA does.