nbc_pft_patsstrugglevjetsv2_240920.jpg
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
nbc_pft_patsqbsituation_240920.jpg
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
nbc_pft_showmesomethingv2_240920.jpg
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert: He was coming out at first sign of a limp

  
Published September 22, 2024 04:26 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got the start on Sunday despite a right ankle injury, but he wasn’t able to go the distance.

Herbert left the game after taking a sack in the third quarter and did not return after having the same ankle evaluated in the sideline medical tent. Herbert was called questionable to return, but head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that there was no chance of that happening.

“As soon as I saw him get up, the first sign of any limp, he was coming out,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said that Herbert looked good on Saturday while explaining the decision to play him and that he did not have any update on Hebert’s condition. Taylor Heinicke replaced Herbert and took three sacks during his brief appearance in the 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

The Chargers face the Chiefs next week and they’ll also be monitoring injuries that knocked left tackle Rashawn Slater, right tackle Joe Alt and edge rusher Joey Bosa out of the game.