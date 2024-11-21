Jim Harbaugh: Taste of success can fuel you, but can’t let it make you soft

The Chargers are bringing a four-game winning streak into Monday night’s game against the Ravens and their success has been hailed as a result of the change in culture that head coach Jim Harbaugh created when he joined the team this year.

While that kind of success may be new to some members of the team, it’s something that Harbaugh has experienced at both the college and pro level in the past. On Wednesday. Harbaugh was asked at his press conference about how the team is handling the positive recognition that’s been coming their way.

Harbaugh said that getting a taste of success “can be a great motivator” for some players, but he also recounted what former Michigan coach Gary Moeller once said about people throwing accolades your way. Moeller said

“When people are giving you accolades and compliments and telling you you’ve arrived, kick them in the shins,” Harbaugh said. “You kick them right in the shins, that’s what you do. . . . They’re trying to make you soft, kick ‘em in the shins.”

Harbaugh has his sights on more than a 7-3 start to the season and keeping the team on path to reach those goals will be the focus the rest of the way in Los Angeles.