 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Harbaugh: The culture was here, I stepped into it

  
Published September 9, 2024 06:35 AM

Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL was a winning one.

The Chargers trailed the Raiders 7-6 at halftime, but they scored the only touchdowns after halftime and emerged from the opener as 22-10 winners over their divisional rivals. It was a stark change from the 63-21 loss to the Raiders that led to Brandon Staley’s firing late last season and a sign of the changes that Harbaugh has brought to the franchise even if the coach downplayed the impact that he’s had since being hired.

“The culture’s already here. Me and all the new guys, we stepped into it,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’re the lucky ones. The culture here is work.”

While Harbaugh ceded the spotlight, it wasn’t hard to see the changes in the Chargers. They ran for 176 yards, didn’t turn the ball over and kept the defensive pressure on the Raiders for the entire contest. Those weren’t hallmarks of the last few seasons, but they are things Harbaugh’s teams have tended to do and Sunday’s win likely set a tone the team will look to keep in place for the rest of the season.