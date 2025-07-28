Jim Harbaugh: We have to get on Justin Herbert’s level

Jim Harbaugh made no secret of his fondness for quarterback Justin Herbert during his first season as the head coach of the Chargers and his second season is starting with more of the same.

Harbaugh called Herbert one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game this offseason and his answer to a question about Herbert’s biggest weakness centered on Herbert’s talent as well. During an appearance on NFL Network this weekend, Harbaugh said that the only thing holding Herbert back is that everyone around him doesn’t operate in the same stratosphere.

“This is the truth, Justin Herbert’s biggest weakness is all of those that he’s counting on on offense — coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs — to get up to his level,” Harbaugh said. “I wake up every day to try to get to his level. . . . I see him at the level, just the highest level as a quarterback. First five seasons, nobody’s thrown for more yards in the history of the NFL, and everything he does is, you just don’t change a thing, but whatever it is, conditioning, it’s too easy. Everything we do, we try to pull him back, because you never have to talk him into doing anything. He’s been in here every day.”

Herbert’s talent has not led the Chargers to playoff success since he’s been with the team and that makes Harbaugh’s biggest task for 2025 a clear one. The players that make up the rest of the offensive group may not be on the same plane as the quarterback, but that’s been true of plenty of other successful teams and it’s up to Harbaugh and his staff to find the mix that shows Herbert’s raw talent is matched with winning instincts that makes the sum greater than the individual parts.