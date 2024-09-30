 Skip navigation
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Simms: Watson's poor play is holding Browns back
Cousins: Falcons still have 'a lot to fix'

Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Jim Harbaugh: We need to be at our best in the fourth quarter

  
Published September 30, 2024 05:38 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed one thing that is going to be on the team’s to-do list during their bye week.

The team has lost two straight games that they led at halftime and they did not score any points in the second half against either the Steelers or the Chiefs. They gave up 17 points in the fourth quarters of those games and Harbaugh said on Monday that the team needs to find a way to save some of their best for last.

“Both last two games, two games that we’ve lost, we haven’t been at our best in the fourth quarter when our best was needed,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “It definitely stands out and that’s definitely an area for us to attack.”

The Chargers allowed 33 points in the two losses, so their defense has had them in position to win both games. Fixing whatever is causing the offensive brownouts will be key to not wasting any strong future efforts on the other side of the ball.