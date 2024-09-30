Jim Harbaugh: We need to be at our best in the fourth quarter

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed one thing that is going to be on the team’s to-do list during their bye week.

The team has lost two straight games that they led at halftime and they did not score any points in the second half against either the Steelers or the Chiefs. They gave up 17 points in the fourth quarters of those games and Harbaugh said on Monday that the team needs to find a way to save some of their best for last.

“Both last two games, two games that we’ve lost, we haven’t been at our best in the fourth quarter when our best was needed,” Harbaugh said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “It definitely stands out and that’s definitely an area for us to attack.”

The Chargers allowed 33 points in the two losses, so their defense has had them in position to win both games. Fixing whatever is causing the offensive brownouts will be key to not wasting any strong future efforts on the other side of the ball.