Jim Harbaugh wearing heart monitor for two weeks, taking medication after “atrial flutter”

  
Published October 14, 2024 05:33 PM

After briefly leaving Sunday’s game against the Broncos because he was experiencing an irregular heartbeat, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he would see a cardiologist on Monday.

Harbaugh was not scheduled to hold a press conference because of that visit, but he wound up holding one on Monday anyway. Harbaugh said, via multiple reporters, that the doctor confirmed he experienced “atrial flutter” and that he is taking medication to help control his heartbeat.

Harbaugh also said that he will wear a heart monitor for the next two weeks to help doctors gather more information about his condition. Harbaugh said that an ablation procedure is a possibility after that evaluation. Harbaugh has had previous episodes of arrhythmia and had a heart procedure while coaching the 49ers in 2012.

Harbaugh said he’s never given any thought to stepping away from coaching because of the issues. He said it “would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline” and we’ll be hoping that any consultations with doctors lead to solutions that make that as unlikely to happen as possible.