Jimmie Ward gives Texans the lead on Will Levis’ third pick-six of the season

The Titans have outplayed the Texans, but the Titans are Titan-ing.

Will Levis threw his third pick-six of the season, giving Houston a 24-23 lead.

Levis tried to hit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jimmie Ward picked it and returned it 65 yards to the end zone.

The Titans have 301 yards and Levis is 17-of-20 for 208 yards and a touchdown. But the Titans have allowed eight sacks and have turned it over twice.

They also have settled for three field goals, with Nick Folk hitting from 51, 56 and 51 yards.

Houston has only 186 yards and also has two giveaways.

The Texans have ruled out safety Jalen Pitre with what appears a serious shoulder injury.