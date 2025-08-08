Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday after testing positive for alcohol

Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested Thursday, the second time in three months he has landed in jail.

Ward tested positive for alcohol, his lawyer, Steve Jackson, told Aaron Wilson of KPRC.

In June, Ward was booked on charges of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony under Texas law. Ward’s fiancé alleges he assaulted, strangled and threatened her, and she later filed an emergency protective order against Ward.

“There was no contact with the complainant,” Jackson told Wilson on Thursday. “The court has a zero-tolerance policy. As a sanction, he has to spend overnight in jail. There are no new allegations against Jimmie.”

Ward has an Aug. 13 information setting court date, and on Aug. 31, the grand jury will hear the case. Jackson told Wilson he expects it to be no-billed and dismissed.

Ward, 33, is rehabbing from offseason foot surgery and on the active/physically unable to perform list.